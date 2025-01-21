“We have been punching over our weight” – UG’s Vice chancellor on govt’s value for money concerns

In response to Education Minister Priya Manickchand’s call and previous call from Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo for greater accountability from the University of Guyana (UG) and value for the money Government is investing at the institution, Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohammed-Martin has staunchly defended the institution’s performance, citing resourceful management and significant achievements despite financial constraints.

During her address at the University’s National Accreditation Council’s (NAC) Certificate handing over ceremony, Minister Manickchand reiterated Government’s position that taxpayers’ dollars must result in improved educational outcomes, emphasising that “value for money” is a non-negotiable expectation.

Her comments came on the heels of the $13.1 billion allocated in the 2025 National Budget to finance free tertiary education at the prestigious institution.

“The university is on the cusp of a very different era. This is going to be a university that is fully funded by the state. As you heard, more than $13 billion allocated for the running of the university. More than was ever given and or spent…When I said that the university has to give value for money, some people were up in arms, but I insist. It is the people’s money, and we must get value for money, because for me, value for money is not a catchstatement,” the minister said.

“Value for money means we’re putting out better students who can give us more in this country and in the world, and that’s what we have to insist on in any learning institution, whether it’s a nursery school or a university,” she went on to state.

The minister further maintained that improvements must continue, stating “I have dealt with the university over the last four years, but even before that, if you’re honest, you know that there are improvements that can be made if we’re to be taken seriously. Grades must be submitted on time. People can’t be waiting on that for months. So again, I repeat without hesitation and without apology that the university is going to have to give value for money, just like my ministry and everything we put out. That’s what guides us”.

Professor Mohammed-Martin countered the minister’s and Government’s concerns, underscoring the university’s accomplishments under challenging circumstances, placing emphasis on the dedication of UG staff in navigating unforeseen challenges, stating.

“We are not upset with anybody asking us about quality for money, because we have been punching over our weight and delivering more than we’ve gotten through the sweat equity that staff put in here. And that’s the truth,” Professor Mohammed said.

She also pointed to significant growth in UG’s law programme, which has expanded from 20-30 students in previous years to 150 students today.

On this point, she expressed optimism about the university’s trajectory and its potential to establish its own law school in Guyana.

“We also have a law school, a law programme that’s doing better than most in the world. We are acing others from elsewhere, healthy competition is good, but we want to continue, and hopefully we’ll see our own law school in Guyana soon, and we’ll be able to do more. But Minister, just so you know, that law program in your days might be 20 or 30 students. That law program has 150 students now, and the reason why they can do that is because they’re practically online, right? For most of the time, they come in for moots and so on,” she added.

Last Friday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, in his presentation of the 2025 National Budget, announced the allocation of $13.1 billion for the University of Guyana (UG).

This move, which abolishes tuition fees starting January 2025, is expected to benefit over 11,000 current students and all incoming students at the institution.

Mohammed-Martin recognised the increased funding as a positive development, ensuring the institution can better meet its operational needs without excessive reliance on student fees.

