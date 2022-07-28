Home Local News “We have all faith” in GAW players – Assistant Coach
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
“We have all faith” in GAW players – Assistant Coach
By Jemima Holmes The Biggest Party in Sport is almost one month away, and local franchise the...
Men admit to killing of sugar estate employee
The two men who were initially charged with the 2017 murder of Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) sugar estate employee Kawal Shivnauth have pleaded...
“I apologise for everything” – convicted child rapist tells court, jailed for 16 years
Collin Venture, 41, who repeatedly raped a teenage girl, has been jailed for 16 years. Evidence revealed that he groomed the 13-year-old girl before...
GOGEC tells GAWU to reconsider partnership with foreign union, says local trade unions have...
Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) President Manniram Prashad has expressed concern over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Guyana Agricultural...
Woman in Facebook ‘Romance’ scam spared jail time
A 25-year-old woman of Go-Slow Avenue, North East La Penitence, Georgetown, implicated in a Facebook romance scam in which she pretended to be a...
EYEWITNESS: The leaders…go to Washington
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
In the 1939 classic movie, “Mr Smith goes to Washington”, the idealistic but very naïve Jimmy Stewart wants to do a good deed for...
Discourse with VP Harris beneficial for bilateral relations, regional development – President Ali
President Irfaan Ali said the discourse with US Vice President Kamala Harris was beneficial not only to Guyana and the US but to the...
US EximBank, Guyana sign US$2B MoU
United States Export-Import Bank (EximBank) and Guyana signed a US$2 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to finance projects in Guyana. President Dr Irfaan Ali along...
SOCU charges ‘Romance Scheme’ conspirator
A 25-year-old woman of Georgetown was today charged by the Special Organised crime Unit (SOCU) with Conspiracy to Defraud. Susan Richards of Go-Slow Avenue, North...
Emergency works on collapsed section of Mabura trail commenced
Local News INEWS -
The breached section of Mabura trail which leads to Region Nine is expected to be accessible by this afternoon. Emergency repair works to the...