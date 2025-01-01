‘We envision a future of prosperity for all Guyanese’ – PM Phillips in New Year’s Day Message

MESSAGE BY THE HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER BRIGADIER (RET’D) MARK PHILLIPS

My fellow Guyanese,

As we are greeted by the promise of 2025, it is important that we take a moment to reflect on the journey we have travelled together as a country. The year 2024 demonstrated the collective spirit of Guyanese through our shared values and our determination to create a better future for our people.

Within our communities, our strength was evident through simple acts of kindness, compassion and hard work that define us as Guyanese. Regardless of the magnitude of your positive works, each of you contributed to the progress we celebrate today.

The economic strides we have seen in our country over this past year have also been significant. The opportunities brought by the growth in our natural resources have presented us with both a profound responsibility and endless possibilities. Our responsibility, first and foremost, is to ensure that these blessings uplift every citizen and secure a sustainable and inclusive future for our people. Along this line, we continue to make transformative investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure as part of that commitment. Yet, our greatest asset remains our people—the innovation, the industry, and the integrity you bring to every endeavour.

We envision a future of prosperity for all Guyanese. We are advancing toward a more diversified economy with thriving agriculture, technology, and renewable energy sectors. These steps are laying the groundwork for our ability to stand firm against global uncertainties and ensure that Guyana stands tall as a nation of stability and opportunity.

We are also reminded of our duty to protect the natural beauty that surrounds us—the forests, rivers, and biodiversity that are a source of pride and a legacy for generations to come. As global conversations around climate change intensify, Guyana continues to lead by example, showing that development and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.

Even as we move forward, we must also remember that our sovereignty remains our strength. As we address territorial challenges, we do so with unity and a continued commitment to peace. Our relationships with neighbours and the global community are built on respect and cooperation, ensuring that Guyana’s voice is heard on the world stage.

Of course, in our reflections on our success, we must not forget that none of this would have been possible without our people. We faced challenges and celebrated triumphs together. We held each other up in times of difficulty and shared our collective joy in moments of success. Our strength is in our unity, and as we look ahead, we must continue to embrace this spirit of togetherness.

We are now on the cusp of 2025. May we resolve to be even better, even stronger, and even more united as a people. May we build on the progress we have made, keep sight of the goals we have yet to achieve, and, most importantly, never lose faith in the greatness that lies within each of us and in the potential of this beautiful nation.

On behalf of the government of Guyana, I wish each of you a year filled with health, happiness, and hope. May we continue to reach new heights together, always guided by our shared love for Guyana and our dreams for a brighter future. Happy New Year! May 2025 bring prosperity, peace, and progress to every Guyanese household.

