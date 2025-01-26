We do not favour any outlet – Banks DIH Chairman on beverage shortage

Amid growing concerns about product shortages and allegations of favouritism, Banks DIH Chairman and Managing Director, Clifford Reis, reassured shareholders and the public that the company remains committed to fairness, transparency, and supporting local growth.

Addressing questions during a shareholders’ meeting on Saturday, Reis debunked rumours that Chinese-owned supermarkets were being prioritised for supply of its ‘Banks Beer’ while also shedding light on the company’s plans to tackle supply chain challenges and meet rising demand.

In fact, Reis revealed that Chinese outlets account for only three per cent of the company’s monthly beer sales.

“We do not throw our loyal customers and supporters under the bus. On a monthly production average of over 250,000 cases of beer, the Chinese outlets only purchase 3 per cent. This is about 6,000, 8,000, 7,000 cases from the company… As I said earlier, we got 15,000 shareholders. So, they must stop this false information,” Reis stated.

“There has been a rumour that this company has been favouring the Chinese outlets with banks beer. Let me make it clear. We do not favour any outlet.”

He emphasised that Banks DIH values all its customers equally and called for a shift in the narrative to focus on more constructive discussions.

Reis acknowledged that there have been occasional shortages of Banks Beer in malls and markets across the country but explained that this was due to a temporary strain on production capacity.

Banks DIH currently produces a diverse portfolio of malt beverages, including Banks Beer, GT Beer, Guinness, Malt Supreme, and other products.

Reis explained that these share a single production facility, which is operating at full capacity to meet demand.

“We have been supplying these quality products to the Guyanese market for nearly 70 years. However, as Guyana’s economy expands rapidly, the demand for our products has increased significantly. Recognising this growth three years ago, we began planning a comprehensive expansion of our brewery,” Reis said.

The expansion plan, which is divided into three phases, aims to increase monthly production capacity from 450,000 cases to an impressive 800,000 cases.

Phase One includes the installation of unit tanks and cellar upgrades, enabling the brewery to store larger volumes of beer for longer durations, phase two caters for the construction of a new brew house with double the capacity of the existing facility, completed recently and phase three comprises the installation of a modern bottling plant, including a canning line for products like Banks Beer and Guinness.

Reis revealed that the bottling plant, which costs over US$28 million, has already been ordered and is expected to arrive by August. The plant is set to be operational by the end of 2025, just in time for the holiday season.

In a broader discussion, Reis emphasised the importance of Guyanese ownership and local content in the country’s economic development.

“The brewing and bottling of beer will remain under Guyanese control. This is part of our commitment to supporting local businesses and ensuring Guyana’s economic independence,” he said, stressing that industries like beer and soft drinks should remain in local hands.

He praised the Government of Guyana for supporting Banks DIH’s expansion efforts, which align with the national push for local content and development.

