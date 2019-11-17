“We cannot allow ourselves to fall victim to corruption” – UG valedictorian

…history created as 2 valedictorians attain perfect score

…as 1985 students graduate

Nineteen hundred and eighty-five (1985) students on Saturday graduated from the University of Guyana (UG) during two separate ceremonies at the institution’s Turkeyen Campus, Greater Georgetown.

After being conferred with degrees and diplomas in their respective study areas, the now new graduates of the University of Guyana (UG) were on Saturday morning urged to take control and ensure that the country and its citizens obtain what they truly deserve from the booming oil and gas sector.

This charge was delivered by one of this year’s valedictorians, Shane Rampartab, during the first of two ceremonies of the University’s 53rd Convocation ceremony.

In addressing students from the faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Education and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Natural Sciences and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE), Rampartab took time to acknowledge the reasons behind his success while offering encouraging words to both present and future students of the institution.

Rampartab, who now holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, and is the recipient of the President’s Medal, directed part of his fervent speech to his fellow graduates. He reminded of the country’s anticipated national development and the responsibilities set out for them in ensuring this goes in accordance with what society expects.

He added that one should not be overly contented with the country’s present state but rather desire change, which starts with each person especially the younger population.

Meanwhile, former United Nations special envoy, Professor John Edward Greene, who was appointed as UG’s new Chancellor, was officially installed during the morning ceremony as the institution’s 10th Honorary Head.

In his remarks, the incoming Chancellor emphasised the need to work with both internal and external stakeholders to build a University that makes a difference locally, regionally and internationally.

His address was complemented by his first duty as Chancellor that is conferring the degrees and diplomas to the graduating class of 2019.

Meanwhile, at the second segment of UG’s 53rd Convocation ceremony held on Saturday afternoon, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards urged the graduads to continue along the path of success and development in their future careers post-University life.

She stated that their achievements on Saturday were because of the dream that each graduand had to ensure that he/she was better equipped with knowledge and education to contribute to both self-development and a better society.

“Your success today demonstrates that you did not put a limit on what you can do and that is commendable. You had that desire, that passion and energy even, to succeed. It demonstrates the willpower to succeed, that determination, that perseverance which has brought you to this stage today.”

According to Justice Cummings-Edwards, the journeys that each graduand endured would not have been easy since they would have had to face challenges in various forms, but the discipline that they maintained is testimony to the fact that each person can overcome any obstacle as long as they remain focused on their goal(s).

Such qualities are necessary for each graduand in any career or field of work that they would want to now pursue, she added.

Meanwhile, female medical student, Karishma Narain, who graduated on Saturday with a 4.0 Grade Point Average received both the President’s Medal and the Prime Minister’s Medals.

Narain, who is this year’s second valedictorian, in her brief charge to fellow graduands, urged that they continue to equip themselves with the necessary skills to complement the education they have received and plan on receiving at higher levels in their futures.

Additionally, Registrar of UG, Nigel Gravesande, noted that this year’s graduation exercise is historic in many ways.

“The 2019 graduation exercise consists of the largest numbers of graduates from the University of Guyana. It is historic because the faculty with the highest number of graduates comes from the Faculty of Social Sciences with 507 graduates. It is historic because the programme with the highest number of graduates is the Diploma of Public Management with 126 students and it is historic because in the history of our convocation it is the first time that the UG is conferring the Master’s degree on a sitting Commissioner of Police.”

Guyana’s Top Cop, Leslie James, received his Master’s Degree award in Public Administration on Saturday evening at the UG Turkeyen Campus and Deputy Police Commissioner, Maxine Graham, also graduated.

Guyana Times Senior Journalist, Jarryl Bryan, also gra