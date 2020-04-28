We can always count on the US to support us in difficult times – Irfaan Ali

Comment by Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Irfaan Ali”

The ongoing efforts by the Government and people of the United States, through the hardworking and committed Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch to support to our people in combating the COVID-19 pandemic is timely.

This recent humanitarian assistance is a reminder that we can always count on the Government and people of the United States to support us in difficult times and dark moments.

I’m sure the humanitarian contributions will be valuable in allowing our country and people to cope with this crisis even as we seek struggle to save our country from becoming a pariah State and an economic catastrophe.