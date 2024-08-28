“We believe in investing in Guyana” – Hilton announces two hotels here

Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown Mark Hilton’s Debut in the Country



GEORGETOWN, Guyana and MIAMI – Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the signing of the dual brand Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown, as the company’s first hotels in Guyana. Owned by an affiliate of Assets Group and managed by Hilton, the properties’ combined 411 keys will form part of an oceanfront, mixed-use business and entertainment complex in the country’s capital. With this strategic signing, Hilton continues its rapid expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, where it currently has more than 225 open hotels welcoming guests.

“We believe in investing in Guyana, a country poised for significant growth and a promising future in tourism and hospitality,” said Moutaz Al Khayyat, chairman, Assets Group. “Our choice to debut in this emerging market reflects our commitment to investing in high-potential destinations and our confidence in Guyana’s trajectory. These properties are meticulously designed to offer a diversity of high-end experiences.”

“We are thrilled to further our partnership with Assets Group, broadening our combined portfolio from the Middle East and Asia to the Caribbean and Latin America with our planned debut in Guyana,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture, design and construction, Caribbean and Latin America region, Hilton. “Guyana is an important regional business hub and a promising tourism destination, and we are excited to join forces with Assets Group once again to celebrate this impressive project and significant milestone in Hilton’s continued rapid expansion.”

Centrally located in the heart of downtown Georgetown where the Demerara River meets the Atlantic Ocean, Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown will offer easy access to nearby embassies, businesses, and an array of entertainment options, including the scenic National Park and historic sites, all within approximately six miles of the Ogle International Airport. The hotels will provide the benefit of shared spaces and amenities, while also offering unique property-specific experiences throughout their shared location.

The new build, 11-story Hilton Georgetown will feature an elevated stay experience with 253 guest rooms and suites, and an array of energizing spaces, including a striking lobby bar and signature restaurant with locally inspired menus and handcrafted cocktails. Guests will also enjoy an outdoor pool with all-day dining options.

The brand-new DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown will offer 158 contemporary suites with spaces where guests can relax, connect, and feel at home. The hotel will bring to life the brand’s feel-good moments which start when guests check in and are welcomed with the brand’s signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie.

“We are proud to bring the flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand, which continues to set the standard for travel, and the renowned DoubleTree by Hilton tradition of warm welcomes and upscale comfort to Guyana,” said Gary Steffen, global category head, Full-Service Brands, Hilton. “We look forward to welcoming travelers and bringing Hilton’s iconic hospitality to Guyana through our award-winning brands.”

Assets Group President, Ramez Al-Khayyat said, “We look forward to contributing to the success of Guyana as a destination and working alongside a renowned hospitality leader like Hilton to welcome both international travelers and locals to experience all that our complex will offer. Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown will stand as a testament of our dedication to creating premium and luxurious spaces that cater to the discerning needs of our guests.”

Guests of Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown will also enjoy access to a member-only Social Club managed by Hilton that will enhance the stay experience for guests and provide special options for local members. Guests of each hotel and Social Club members will enjoy exclusive wellness and recreation amenities including a pool, fitness center and spa; a coworking space, and a library and boardroom perfectly designed for business travelers. The Social Club will also boast unique food and beverage experiences with two full-service dining options, two bars and a coffee and bakery shop, open to guests, members, and locals alike.

The complex also features a state-of-the-art conference center with a 25,900 square foot ballroom and meeting rooms that extend across 10,800 square feet, making the hotels ideal for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events. The facility boasts intuitive technology and seamlessly integrated food and beverage offerings for events of every size and type.

Hilton’s entry to Guyana builds on rapid growth momentum in the Caribbean and Latin America region, where the company tripled in size over the past decade adding nine new countries and territories and launching seven new brands to its portfolio. With more than 225 open hotels and a robust pipeline of over 170 hotels, Hilton plans to enter eight new countries and territories in the region over the next few years, including Bermuda and Paraguay in 2024 and Guyana in 2027, among others.

Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown will offer guests the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands.

For more Hilton development news, please visit stories.hilton.com.

--- ---