“We are up for the fight” – Captain Pollard

The West Indies crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first One Day International (ODI), and will be looking to make it two in two when the second ODI bowls off today, Friday March 12, from 9:30h local time at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

After the opening victory, Captain Kieron Pollard said he and his team are up for the fight for the remaining matches. Pollard also reflected on the first ODI, and shared some positive sentiments on “player of the match”, Shai Hope, who scored a classy century.

“They were 100 without loss and we were looking at a chase of 300. We thought we needed to up the intensity in the field. They lost a couple of wickets and it started the slide.

“For us in white-ball cricket, Hope is the guy. He’s been given a role, and he gives us the foundation and others can bat around him. In One-Day cricket, he’s been fantastic. We still had a couple of fumbles and weren’t perfect. The guys are up for the fight.”

Meanwhile, Hope is happy with his return to the West Indies team after being dropped from the New Zealand tour. He spoke about his 10th ODI century, and posited how great it is to be back in the maroon colours.

“I just had patience and trusted my ability. I made sure I negated the threat that they threw at us. Hasaranga was the main threat, and I think we played him very well. He didn’t get any wickets. It feels great to hit a century. Being away from the game for so long, when playing is all you know, it’s just great to be back,” Hope has said.

The Sri Lankans will be aiming to come good in the next match, as the middle order looks to solve their batting problems.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal. (Brandon Corlette)