“We are united” against Venezuela’s threats – Norton tells Pres. Ali

SEE BELOW FOR A STATEMENT FROM THE OPPOSITION LEADER AFTER BEING BRIEFED BY THE PRESIDENT ON RECENT GUYANA/VENEZUELA BORDER DEVELOPMENTS:

Today, Saturday 23rd September 2023, the Leader of the Opposition Aubrey C. Norton, MP was briefed by H.E. President Irfaan Ali on the current developments surrounding the Guyana/Venezuela border.

Mr. Norton reaffirmed the Opposition’s support for Guyana’s long held position that the Arbitral Award of 1899 settled the border between Guyana and Venezuela and that Essequibo belongs to Guyana. He informed the President that we are united on this issue and reassured him of the Opposition’s support of all measures aimed at protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Mr. Norton also indicated to the President that we support the view that Guyana has the right to undertake economic activity within our territory and in our appurtenant maritime territories.

The Opposition opposes and condemns all forms of aggression by Venezuela against Guyana. We also welcome the support of the international community in protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

