WCD man nabbed with cocaine

A West Coast Demerara (WCD) man was on Saturday busted with a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

The discovery was made by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Seawall Dam, WCD.

According to reports, the CANU officers conducted an operation at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Seawall Dam, during which they intercepted a male who had a black plastic bag in his possession.

A Subsequent search was conducted which led to the discovery of a quantity of whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine in the said bag.

The suspect, 26-year-old Larenzo Shewran of Area “G” De William, WCD was escorted to CANU headquarters with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed a total of 824 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.