WCD man arrested for playing loud music from minibus

A resident of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has been detained for playing loud music from his minibus.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 15:15hrs in the vicinity of a barbershop located at Bus Shed Street, Cornelia Ida.

Police ranks had visited the location where they observed the minibus had a music set welded in place and playing loud music which was disturbing the public peace.

Sukehai Rabindar, 31, identified himself as the owner of the bus and as such, he was cautioned, told of the offence committed, and escorted to Leonora Police Station.

The bus along with the music were lodged and are be examined by the License and Certifying Officer.

Failing to produce any documents pertaining to the said minibus, the owner was placed in custody pending charges.