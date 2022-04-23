WCD businessman robbed of 12 gold chains worth $1.5M; 2 arrested

Police have arrested two of three males who committed an armed robbery on a 30-year-old businessman/shop proprietor of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara Friday night.

A 22-year-old taxi driver of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and a 37-year-old of D’Urban Street, Georgetown are slated to appear in court early next week to face robbery charges.

Commander for Regional Division #3, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine said the armed robbery took place at the Riddim Flow Chill Spot, Crane Housing Scheme, by three identifiable males, two of whom were armed with small handguns.

The businessman, Ren Persaud, was relieved of 12 gold chains valued $1,500,000 (Guyana currency).

According to the police, Persaud operates the Riddim Flow Chill Spot, which is on the lower flat of his dwelling place.

At about 20:30 hours on Friday, the businessman was playing pools at his shop when he was approached by the three suspects – two armed with small black handguns while the third was unarmed.

The perpetrators held up the victim and relieved him of the 12 gold chains he was wearing at the time.

The men reportedly discharged two rounds in the air, before making good their escape in a waiting white Toyota Fielder motor car with registration number PZZ 3371.

Acting on information received, the ranks went to Barber Shop Street, Crane, WCD, where they found the said motorcar abandoned on the road.

Police are currently looking for the third suspect as the investigations continue.