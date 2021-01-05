WCD businessman remanded to prison for drug trafficking

West Coast Demerara (WCD) businessman Rayan ‘Decky’ Joseph, today, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of trafficking in narcotics.

The 47-year-old man pled not guilty to the charge which states that on January 03, 2021, at Crane, WCD he was found with 4.236 kilograms of marijuana in his possession.

He was remanded to prison until January 25 when he will make his next court appearance.

Police, on Sunday, acting on information received went to the home of the businessman and executed a search on his property at about 05:30h.

During the search of the lower flat of the building, the businessman opened a blue plastic barrel where a black garbage bag was discovered. Upon checking, the ranks found three bulky transparent parcels containing the ganja. He was told of the offence during which he allegedly told Police “is me weed, don’t involve me family”.

Further, a search was carried out at the back of his yard during which a cannabis sativa plant measuring about two and a half feet in height was found under a golden apple tree. Again, he admitted to the offence and repeated that phrase “is me plant don’t involve me family”.

Both the businessman and his wife were arrested and escorted to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station. The ganja was weighed in their presence and amounted to 4.236 kilograms.