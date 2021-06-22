WCD accident: Woman killed identified as Venezuelan National

One person is now dead and four others injured after the car in which they were travelling slammed into a utility pole at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and split into half.

Dead is Venezuelan national Alejandra Brazon, 20. Inews understands that she was a mother of one who had come to Guyana seeking a better life for her family.

Those injured are the driver of the car, 33-year-old Anthony Ralph of Buxton, East Coast Demerara; 20-year-old Kataleena (only name given); Alexandra (only name given) of Stewartville, WCD, and 22-year-old Urelis Gonsalves. All three of the injured women are Venezuelans.

Reports are that Ralph was driving motor car PRR 2014, and was proceeding east along the northern side of the Stewartville, WCD road at a fast of speed when he overtook another motor car, which was proceeding in the same direction along the northern side.

Police have since said that after the overtaking manoeuvre, while returning onto the northern carriageway, the driver lost control and struck a Guyana Power and Light post on the northern parapet before being flung into a nearby trench.

As a result of the collision, the car split into two. The driver and the occupants were all picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Brazon was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further medical attention.

Brazon’s body was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched.