WCB murders: Regional team to review, explore all avenues necessary to find answers – Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the arrival of the RSS team in Guyana to assist with the investigation into the murders of three teenagers from West Coast Berbice

In addition to the press statement, the Force’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Assistant Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor further explained that “the team of investigators will be assisting with the investigation and [has] been given scope to review and explore all avenues necessary to find answers relating to the murders as mentioned in the [press] release.”

See full statement:

A five-member team of Investigators from the Regional Security System, (RSS) arrived in the country today Monday September 28, 2020 intent on assisting the Guyana Police Force with investigations into the recent Murder of Joel Henry, Isiah Henry and Haresh Singh that occurred in the Villages of Cotton Tree and No. 3 on the West Coast of Berbice.

The team which is led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police comprises Officials from countries within the Regional Investigative Management Systems (RIMS). Their visit has resulted following a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Guyana and The Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) consequent upon a decision by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to seek Regional assistance with the investigations.

The Regional Law Enforcement Officials were met on arrival at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, by Commissioner of Police (acting) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, D.S.M, Crime Chief Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum and Ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department, Major Crimes Investigations Unit (M.C.I.U) where the Commissioner welcomed them to Guyana and assured them of the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to make available all the necessary resources to facilitate a conducive environment for their work.