WCB murder…Hunt on for dead woman’s husband

Police in Berbice have launched a manhunt for the husband of Chandrawattie Williams, also called “Geeta”, whose body was found in her home on Tuesday evening by her 13-year-old son.

Reports are Williams’ body was found at about 18:00h with suspected stab wounds in her Bath Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) home.

The dead woman’s brother Dharampaul Mohan on Wednesday told <<<<<Guyana Times>>>>> that his 13-year-old nephew received a phone call from his father who reportedly told him to go to the house and turn on the lights. It was then that he made the discovery.

Having found his mother’s body, the teen raised an alarm and subsequently saw his father approaching him with a cutlass in his hand. According to Mohan, his nephew ran over to his aunt’s house to seek refuge.

According to Mohan, the father then went into hiding. “The body already swell up so we don’t know if it is a day before or two days before she died.”

Another relative told this publication that Williams’ husband on several occasions threatened to give her poison to kill her. “He tell she that so much time he beating she and she aint deading and that he gon beat she and then give she poison.”

Neighbours said that the woman endured the abusive relationship for almost 20 years.

Court records show that Ugan Kumal Williams, also called “Shahrukh Khan” has been charged with assault of Chandrawattie Williams with the most recent charges being implemented last week. However, when the matters were called in court, his wife had declined to give evidence.

The suspect had been before the court for allegedly for burning the house they once shared.

Chandrawattie’s mother, Baijmattie Mohan, said she was always fearful that her daughter would be killed by her husband.

According to the 63-year-old woman, on many occasions her daughter would go to her home for refuge but after a few days, she would return to her husband.

Back in July, Chandrawattie spent one month with her mother after two of her fingers were fractured and one broken by her husband.

The grieving mother said on numerous occasions, she pleaded with her daughter to end the relationship. Villagers said they last saw the suspect on Tuesday evening in the village.

Police are continuing the hunt for the suspect.