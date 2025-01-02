WCB man arrested over death of brother

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟏-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐬

— 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒃𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑫𝒆𝒆𝒑𝒂𝒌 𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒉𝒖𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒅𝒚

Police are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of Kiran Bacchus, a 41-year-old Mason from Lot 36 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

The incident involved Kiran Bacchus and his younger brother, Deepak Bacchus, a 27-year-old Mason, who lives at Lot 35 Section ‘A’ Cotton Tree, WCB. The incident occurred on January 1st, 2025, at about 01:30 hrs, at Deepak’s residence.

Investigations revealed that Deepak resides with his wife, Tena, and his mother, Sookranie Bacchus. On the specified date and time, Kiran was drinking alcohol when he found out that Deepak had prevented his (Kiran’s) wife, Seeta Churchand, from entering the yard where their mother lived. This upset Kiran, prompting him to rush to his mother’s residence and forcefully enter the yard to confront Deepak, leading to a physical altercation that ended with both men falling to the ground.

Kiran struck his head, causing him to bleed from his nose and appear dazed. He was quickly transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Kiran’s wife, Seeta, told investigators that in 2015, her husband had suffered a head injury in Trinidad due to an attack by two men where he was chopped, which required surgery.

Deepak Bacchus was arrested, and during a video interview under caution, he stated that he was at home with his mother and wife when he saw his brother Kiran and sister-in-law Seeta attempting to push down their front gate. When they approached him, Kiran shoved him, leading to a struggle that caused Kiran to fall.

Deepak alleged that while Kiran was on the ground, he struck (cuff) him twice, and then noticed blood coming from Kiran’s nose. He attempted to clean the blood, and with assistance from his mother and a driver, they took Kiran to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he later passed away.

Deepak Bacchus is currently detained at Blairmont Police Station. Statements have been taken, as investigations continue.

