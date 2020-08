Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Winston Robertson, a 30-year-old fisherman of D’Edwards Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The fisherman, also know as “High Rollers” and “Redman” was reported fatally shot.

The incident occurred at around 19:30hrs on Monday at Cotton Tree Public Road, WCB.

Robertson succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Hospital this morning.

Investigations are in progress.