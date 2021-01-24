WBD Superbet Clerk robbed of cash

A Clerk at a Superbet establishment on the West Bank of Demerara was on Saturday robbed of a quantity of cash.

The incident occurred at about 18:45 at the Superbet location at First Street Potentia, WBD.

The police said the 29-year-old clerk was about to secure the front door of the Superbet shop with a padlock when she heard a male voice saying “Don’t move!” and the person grabbed her black shoulder bag, which contained $162,700 cash – the day’s earnings – that belongs to the owner of the business, then made good his escape on foot in a northern direction.

The police were summoned, responded, and made checks for the suspect but he was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.