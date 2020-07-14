WBD man to spend 4 years behind bars for narco-trafficking

A labourer was on Monday sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to having 139 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Victor Kippins, 40, of Hosannah Street, Rossignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB), appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.

It was reported that on July 12, 2020, Police acting on information intercepted a vehicle offering public transportation and carried out a search on the suspect, who was carrying a bag which contained four parcels of the illegal plant.

He was told of the offence, arrested and later charged.