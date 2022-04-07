WBD man stabbed to death

A 32-year-old man of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was yesterday afternoon stabbed to death during an altercation with two colleagues.

The incident occurred at Goed Intent, WBD.

Dead is Devon Cummings called “Palmer”.

Police explained that Cummings and a friend were traversing from the backdam when they saw other friends consuming alcohol at a restaurant along the way.

Among the group of friends were the two suspects, one of whom had a cutlass in his hand.

Cummings and his friend went over to join the others in consuming alcohol. Police said during that time, “a tantalizing” started, causing Cummings to walk out of the shop.

However, an argument ensued between him and one of the suspects.

“Reports indicate that the victim hit the other man which led to one of the suspects taking away his cutlass, pushing him against a wall while the other suspect pulled out a knife and dealt the victim a chopped to his head and a stab to his chest,” Police said.

Both suspects then made good their escape on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

So far, one person has been arrested as investigations continue.