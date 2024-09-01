WBD man stabbed to death during row at party; 4 arrested

Police in Regional Division #3 have arrested four persons following the fatal stabbing of a man on the West Bank of Demerara Saturday night.

Dead is 24-year-old Allie Mark Augustine, a welder of Lot 28 Lust-en-Rust, WBD.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about 22:30h on Saturday at Lust-En-Rust.

Investigations revealed that Augustine was at a birthday party at Lot 37 Lust-en-Rust when an argument started between him and a group of villagers over an old grievance. The argument was followed by a scuffle between Augustine and a few young men, which then resulted in him being stabbed.

The injured man then ran a short distance away and collapsed in a nearby yard.

The residents summoned the police and Augustine’s body was checked during which a single wound was observed to his left armpit.

The body was subsequently escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where Augustine was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Several persons were questioned, and as a result of the information received, four persons were arrested and are in custody.

