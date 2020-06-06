WBD man slashes brother’s throat during row

A scuffle between two brothers ended deadly this morning after the older sibling picked up a pair of scissors and slit the other one’s throat.

Dead is 22-year-old Timothy Hodge of Lot 29 Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara. His 34-year-old brother later surrendered to law enforcement.

Based on the information received, the incident occurred at about 02:00h.

The uncle of the two men, Ezra (only name provided) who lives just next door to the family, told INews that the two men were involved in a heated argument.

According to Ezra, the brothers would usually have small squabbles but this time around, it was serious.

He noted that as the situation heated up, the older of the two grabbed a pair of scissors and slashed his brother’s throat.

“The two of them had a story and then I hear a scuffle with the two of them. When I come out after, I see Timothy lying down on the floor with his face down. I call the police about three to four times and I didn’t see no response until he died,” the man related.

The uncle noted that Timothy was discovered alive and family members made several calls to emergency services for assistance. However, no one came until 04:00h.

He contended that younger brother would have survived if help had arrived on time.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old suspect after fatally injuring his brother rushed over to the Wales Police Station and surrendered. He remains in custody as police continue their investigation.