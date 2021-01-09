WBD man killed in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident

A West Bank Demerara motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway late Friday night.

Dead is 36-year-old Dayle Jordan an employee of Massy Stores and resident of La Retraite, WBD. The accident occurred at about 23:30h on the Yarrowkabra Public Road, Soesdkye/Linden Highway.

The police said that a motor pick-up driven by a 51-year-old resident of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was proceeding north along the western side of the Highway when a motorcycle driven by Jordan along with a pillion rider allegedly overtook a car and ended up in the path of the truck causing a collision.

The motorcyclist along with the pillion rider, who has been identified as his 29-year-old fiance Shavon Salmon also of La Retraite, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where Jordan was pronounced dead on arrival. Salmon was admitted as a patient.

The driver of the truck was breathalysed and was found to be above the legal limit of alcohol intake with .77% and .70% micrograms.

He is in custody assisting with the investigation.