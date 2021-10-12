WBD home of Policeman burglarised

The Recth-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara home of a 25-year-old Policeman has been burglarised.

The incident occurred between 03:30hrs and 20:30hrs yesterday, while the officer was at work.

Reports are that the cop had secured his home and left for work, but upon return home, he discovered a number of items missing.

He also found that four louvres were removed from a window.

The missing items include an amplifier valued $50,000; a DVD player valued $12,000; a pair of boots valued $60,000; a quantity of clothing valued $20,000; food items valued $5,000; as well as $50,000 in cash.

Additionally, seven police regulation buttons and one name tag were also stolen.