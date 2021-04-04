WBD duo robbed of millions by gunmen

Two West Bank Demerara men were robbed of millions in cash and jewellery by two armed bandits while dining at restaurant at Pouderoyen, WBD, Saturday night.

The robbery, which was captured on CCTV cameras, occurred sometime between 20:15h and 20:30h at the HONG XIANG Chinese restaurant located at Lot 15 Pouderoyen, WBD.

The victims are 34-year-old speed boat captain Navindra Kooblall, of La Grange Old Road, WBD, and Leon Dyal, a 33-year-old sales representative who resides at Aron Street, Goed Fortuin, WBD.

Kooblall was reportedly robbed of six gold chains value $2,145,000; two gold rings value $220,000; one gold band value $400,000; one iPhone pro 11 max cell phone value $320,000; one Samsung A17 cell phone value $150,000 and US$1,500 – a total value of G$3,320,460.

Meanwhile, the gunmen reportedly robbed Dyal of one Samsung A50 cellular phone value $60,000; $155,000 in cash (Guyana currency) and US$200 – a total value of G$255,000.

The police said the two victims were having a meal when the two unidentifiable suspects walked into the restaurant and pointed guns to the victims and relieved them of the items mentioned before making good their escape in a white 212 motor car.

The matter was reported to the police and the area was searched but the suspects were not seen.

Nevertheless, several persons have been questioned so far.

Investigation are continuing.