Water pump thief jailed

A man who stole a water pump among other items was, earlier today (Friday) sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared in Court.

Krishna Singh who has no fixed place of adobe admitted to stealing the articles.

The court heard that the forty-two-year old man, while he was at lot 126 Hadfield Street, Georgetown, stole one water pump valued $10,000, one 50feet water hose valued $5,000 and two tarpaulin valued $10,000, a total value of $27,000 property of Pamela DeSantos.

Facts presented to the court stated that on the day in question, the accused forced his way into the virtual complainant’s yard which was secured by a mesh and zinc fence. He later uplifted the above mentioned items before making good his escape.

However, he was subsequently arrested after the victim reported the matter to the police. The items were never recovered.

Unrepresented by legal counsel, Singh told the court “I went to pick pear leaves at the fence, I don’t know what they talking about” when he tried to defend himself.

Nevertheless, he was fined $25,000 or by default he will have to spend eight weeks in prison.

Further he told the Magistrate that he doesn’t “have nobody” to post bail.