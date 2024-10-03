Water disruptions in Linden being addressed – GWI

See full statement from the Guyana Water Inc.:

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has noted the statement made by Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP., regarding the water supply disruption in Linden. The statement failed to identify the main causes of the water problem and tried to attribute this to GWI. The facts, however, are that the water supply was disrupted as a result of the storm which occurred on September 24, 2024 that caused significant damage to electrical infrastructure including a large 800kVA transformer which supplies electricity to the Wisroc Treatment Plant.

The supply of electricity to the plant is the responsibility of the Linden Utility Services Co-op Society Limited (LUSCSL). Upon investigation, LUSCSL initially believed that the problem was related to damaged cables which were repaired. However, it was not until Saturday, it was ascertained by LUSCSL that the transformer at the treatment plant had been severely damaged beyond repair.

In response GWI immediately intervened and sourced a replacement transformer from the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) ensuring its prompt transportation to Linden to be installed so that the treatment plant could commence normal operation.

During this time GWI continuously used its generator to power the plant to ensure water was delivered albeit only in some areas. Additionally, GWI collaborated with the Guyana Fire Service and Private Contractors to deliver water to critical facilities including the hospital, hostel and schools.

GWI has invested in improving access and sustainability of safe water to the population of Region 10 and especially Linden.

• New wells were drilled/to be drilled at Amelia’s Ward (to be put into Operation shortly) Bamia (completed), Rockstone, Old England, and Coomacka.

• Amelia’s Ward Water Treatment Plant is being upgraded with the addition of two new filters to expand treated water coverage.

• West Watooka Water supply project is set to provide spring water from the conservancy and replace the Demerara River as a source of supply.

• Water loss reduction project to improve level of service to residents.

At GWI we understand that water is a fundamental human right and an essential service and we will continue to provide access to safe water. We deeply regret the extended disruption to the water supply to the residents.

It is hoped that this response clarifies the misunderstanding of Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP., and that there were no ulterior motives to his statement.

