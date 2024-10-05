Warriors reach final with win over Royals

Reigning champions Guyana Amazon Warriors booked their spot in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final by inflicting an eight-wicket defeat over Barbados Royals in Providence.

Imran Tahir won the toss and decided to field first, himself and his fellow bowlers working as a well-oiled unit to restrict and run through the Royals who eventually posted a total of 148 runs.

The Royals batting card was full of starts but no one grabbed the innings by the scruff of the neck and went on to post a decisive score as wickets continued to fall. Quinton de Kock chipped a simple caught and bowled chance back to Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picked up the key wicket of Rahkeem Cornwall with a reviewed lbw decision that went the Warriors way.

Cornwall was looking in fine form and the reversal of the on-field decision put the Royals under real pressure that they never really recovered from.

The Warriors bowling lineup shared the wickets between them, Shepherd finishing with 3/35 and Moeen Ali once again bowling a decisive spell with the ball in hand, spearing in 13 dot balls and picking up two wickets to end with 2/24 for his efforts. Some chaotic running in the scrabble for late runs also saw two run outs as the Royals innings spluttered to a close.

The Warriors set about the total with confidence and managed to win the match and secure their place in Sunday’s final inside 15 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali flayed the ball to all parts at the top of the order, Gurbaz departing for a rapid 40 off 18 balls with four sixes and Ali finishing unbeaten on 44 off 35 balls to cap a fine all-round performance in a crucial match.

Shai Hope made a classy half-century before being yorked by Ramon Simmonds with just two runs needed for victory, Player of the Match Moeen Ali clipping the decisive single off his pads just a couple of balls later to land the telling blow.

The winning run struck with 33 balls left unused saw the Barbados Royals title hopes left in tatters and Guyana Amazon Warriors cruising to a comprehensive victory that gives them an opportunity to land back-to-back CPL titles. Saint Lucia Kings lie in wait in what promises to be an enthralling end to the 2024 competition.

--- ---