Warriors open CPL campaign with victory over TKR

In spite of a threatening trio of sixes in the final over of the encounter, the Guyana Amazon Warriors walked away with a nine wicket win against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders; as the Hero CPL got off to a blistering start.

An impressive bowling performance from the Amazon Warriors ensured that they secured the victory in the opening match of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Opting to chase after winning the toss, the Trinbago Knight Riders found their batting innings to be a bit difficult as the Warriors restricted their scoring to a whopping 63 dot balls.

Player of the match, Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers, sending Tim Seifert and Isurus Udana back to the dug out for 2/10 from 2 overs. Imran Tahir showed his experience with 2/12 from 4, knocking over Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo.

Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd also had a good outing taking the wicket of the ominous Kieron Pollard, who went cheaply for 2 from 7 balls. Top scorer for TKR, Denesh Ramdin, with 28 from 25 was also undone by Shepherd, as Shoaib Malik took a marvelous catch on the boundary. Shepherd finished with 3 wickets for 5 runs from his 3.

Earlier in the match, the Warriors’ usual opening combo of Brandon King and Chanderpaul Hemraj got off to an average start. However, with the loss of Hemraj to Sunil Narine for 13, Odean Smith approached the middle as a pinch- hitter.

Smith did well, hitting 24 from 15 inclusive of 1 six and 2 fours. Smith was eventually Narine’s second victim, as he ended with 2 for 17 from 4. With the similar figures, Akeal Hosein was next best bowler for the Knight Riders.

The star of the Warriors innings though, was Shimron Hetmyer who notched the first half century of CPL 2021, scoring 54 from 41; inclusive of 4 fours and 2 sixes.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will go into action again on Saturday, against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10am local time. Meanwhile, there is a second game scheduled for today, as the Patriots take on the Barbados Royals.