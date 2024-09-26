Warriors demolish Barbados Royals

The Guyana Amazon Warriors emphatically extended their winning streak in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday night with a comfortable 47- run defeat of the Barbados Royals.

The Royals had a miserable weekend with back to back losses to St. Lucia Kings at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence and their inability to get it right in Guyana dragged on when the faced the home side.

Royals Captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to field first, giving the Warriors the first taste of a new surface.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave a brief glimpse of what was to come from the Amazon Warriors but the batsman who just returned from National duties for Afghanistan could not get in on the fun, losing his wicket in a bobbled catch by Rovman Powell, after sending Maheesh Theekshana into the stands for a maximum the ball prior.

The other opener in Azam Khan looked more fluent than his previous innings against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Khan found the boundary on numerous occasions for his 26 from 17, before failing in an attempt to play a sweep shot, which was caught.

Wednesday evening’s track was much more accommodating to batting, at least as compared to the when the Amazon Warriors last played on Saturday night. As such, the defending champions raced past the 100-run mark in the 10th over, in spite of the loss of the two wickets.

The duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope took full advantage of the superb contributions, scoring at more than 11 runs an over to strike up a 106- run partnership for the 3rd wicket. The fans at the Guyana National Stadium were often forced to jump to their feet ins euphoria, their flags waving as they showed appreciation for the boundary- hitting show.

The Royals’ plan to bowl outside off to Hetmyer, after a failed attempt during Captain Rovman Powell’s 13th over, finally paid off in the 15th over. As Kesha’s Maharaj had his revenge. However, the end of the over was not what he imagined as Moeen Ali sent him into the crowd on the second ball he faced.

Ali’s stay was short but not wasteful, hitting 8 off 3 balls; but it signaled the beginning of a brief lull for the Warriors who went on to lose 4 wickets for 16 runs in a short span.

Shai Hope departed for a magnificent 71 while Keemo Paul returned to the dugout for 1 as a result of a double strike from Theekshana in the 17th over.

Thereafter, Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorius kept the home side going, cantering past the 200-run mark in the 19th over.

A subsequent pair of run- outs, including that of Romario Shepherd for 23 from 13 meant the Amazon Warriors would end on an imposing 219-8 after their 20 overs.

Theekshana was the only economical Barbadian bowler, claiming 3-15 from 4 overs.

In spite of the good pitch, there was always the reassurance that the home side defended way less runs just a few days before.

The Amazon Warriors had a dream start to their second innings, bagging two early wickets of Kadeem Alleyne and Alick Athanaze in under 4 overs. That was until Junior Sinclair bowled the 5th over, where Quinton de Kock finally had the opportunity to free his arms.

The 21-run over was the biggest that the Royals would see for a long time, as Captain Imran Tahir tightened up his troops. Moeen Ali had the prized breakthrough three overs later, appealing for a LBW which the Warriors had to review in order to seal the wicket. Rival do Clarke went packing in the first ball of the next over, adding to the Royals’ woes.

The combination of David Miller and Rovman Powell appeared to be a threatening combination but the drinks break proved to be the enemy of the Royals as the partnership was short- lived. Powell went for 10 in the first ball after the break, his stumps rattled by Tahir.

As the defending champions continued to pick up regular wickets, it only got worse for the visitors with a climbing run- rate and diminishing batters.

David Miller, who states patient throughout the falling wickets, did well to soften the blow of the Royals’ loss with a boundary- hitting show of his own.

But it was a little too late for his 67 from 32, as he was only able to get his team to 172-9 in their allotted overs.

--- ---