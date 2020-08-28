Wanted man shot by police

A man who was wanted by police was this evening shot and injured during a confrontation with law enforcement officers.

Dwayne Castello, also called Top Cat, was shot by cops at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports are that a police patrol was in the area and when ranks noticed the wanted man.

When the suspect saw the patrol, he reportedly opened fire in the direction of the police.

The police returned fire and shot him below his knee.

An unlicensed .9mm pistol with matching rounds was retrieved from the scene.

The suspect is under guard at the GPHC.