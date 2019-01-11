Wanted man remanded on armed robbery charges

A 39-year-old North Ruimveldt resident who is known to the police and also wanted for armed robbery appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly slapped with similar charges on Friday.

It is alleged that Shawn Woodluck robbed Revon Thorn on January 9, 2019 of a gold chain worth $75,000 while being armed with a gun and in the company of another.

Police also stated that on the same day, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown while being armed with a gun, Woodluck robbed Nash Moore of items worth $150,000 including a cellphone and cash.

Woodluck was also charged for robbing Shazeer Latiff on January 5, 2019 of two gold chains valued $600,000 at Broad Street, Charlestown while being armed with a gun and in the company of another.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh informed the court that the said defendant was wanted for a similar offence after which he stated that Woodluck was positively identified during an Identification (ID) Parade.

As a result, the defendant was remanded to prison on the grounds that he is wanted and the matter will continue on January 25, 2019.