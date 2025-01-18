Wanted man nabbed in Berbice

Gregory Rodrigues Best, also known as ‘Lil Zip’, a 30-year-old male labourer from Gibraltar Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was arrested on Thursday for robbery under arms.

The arrest was carried out by a team of police officers and ranks during a cordon and search exercise.

According to the police, Best was sentenced in absentia to four years imprisonment on November 24, 2024, at the Wales Magistrate Court for causing death by dangerous driving, which resulted in the death of Herbert Caesar on January 28, 2019, on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Gregory Rodrigues Best is currently in custody at Central Police Station, in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

