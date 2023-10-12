Wanted man arrested after caught driving stolen car

Gose Awad, a 29-year-old ‘motor bodywork man’ of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast has been arrested after he was on Wednesday caught driving a stolen car.

The suspect was arrested about 09:00hrs on the day in question in Linden, when police officers, acting on information received, went to the Wisroc/Wismar junction where they intercepted a silver grey motorcar bearing registration number PMM 4928.

That vehicle was reported stolen between September 26, 2023 and October 2, 2023 at Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The car is the property of Nefertiti Hamilton, a 29-year-old teacher of Mainstay, Essequibo.

When Police intercepted the vehicle at the junction in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), it was being driven by Awad.

The suspect is also wanted for Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny committed on Ganesh Jagmohan, a 58-year-old bus driver of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, which occurred since May 2023. He is accused of stealing from Jagmohan articles valued at $2.5 million.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Wismar Police Station.

Awad and the motorcar were later escorted to Regional Police Division Three for investigation, after which he will be escorted to Region Two for further investigation into the stolen car.

