Wanted bulletins issued for duo in separate allegations

The Guyana Police Force has issued wanted bulletins for two persons in relation separate allegations.

Onika Benjamin, 32, whose last known address was Lot 126 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown is wanted for reportedly making a false declaration in order to obtain a Guyanese passport.

The woman who is also known as Unique Angelica Hope and Coretta Latoya Hope reportedly attempted to commit the fraud on January 18, 2018.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old, Gregory Narendra Ramkellawan is wanted by the Police for questioning as it pertains to the unlawful trading wildlife birds.

The man whose last known address was at Lot 48 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) attempted to commit the act at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on December 8 2018.

According to the police anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the above mentioned persons are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-3650, 226-1929, 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7065, 226-2603, 225-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 229-2289, 229-3564, 229-2557, 274-0409, 274-1221, 911 or the nearest police station.