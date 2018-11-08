Wanted bulletin issued for murder accused

The Police have now issued a wanted bulletin for 31-year-old, Damian Bissoon of Lot 34 Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown.

Bissoon is wanted for questioning in relations to the murder of Taj Andrew Jarvis of Dowding Street, Kitty, who was fatally stabbed on March 30 at Barr and Alexander Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest Police Station.

Jarvis was stabbed and killed while walking with his friend when the suspect confronted him and demanded money.

An argument reportedly ensued between the two when Bissoon reportedly pulled out a weapon and dealt Jarvis several stab wounds.

Jarvis was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.