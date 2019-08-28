Wanted Bulletin issued for man who killed reputed wife

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for 37-year-old Clive Frederick Wilson, who is wanted in relation to the murder of Shemain Frank, a mother of three who was stabbed to death on August 25 at her Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Wilson’s last known address is Lot 37 North Haslington, E.C.D & ‘B’ Starlite.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest Clive Frederick Wilson is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Dead is 27-year-old Shemain Frank, a janitor of Lot 317 Victoria Village, ECD.

Based on information received, at about 3:00h, the suspect was seen entering the woman’s yard and was ordered by her brother to leave due to the abusive relationship that his sister suffered in the hands of him for the past years.

However, shortly after, the brother told investigators that he heard screams and went to his sister’s aid. She was discovered with a stab wound to her left side breast.

Upon inspection, it was also discovered that three louver panes were missing from a window.

The woman was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect has since gone into hiding. Investigations are ongoing.