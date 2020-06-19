Wanted bulletin issued for man over Kuru Kururu robbery

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for Delon Wilson for questioning in relation to an armed robbery committed on Joann Wilson at Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway on June 13, 2020.

The last known address for the suspect has been given as Kuru Kururu.

It was reported that Wilson, along with two others, terrorised and robbed the 44-year-old housewife on Tuesday last.

On the day in question around 13:00h, the men invaded the woman’s property and held her at gunpoint while she was in her bedroom. She was reportedly dragged from the bedroom as the men made their demands.

As she was kept hostage by one of the bandits, the others collected a 49-inch TCL television, an HP laptop, a Nintendo PS4, and a yellow metal ring. Not satisfied, they also relieved the woman of a sum of cash.

The Police stated that the men then made good their escape in a Nissan Tida motor car that belonged to one of the occupants of the home. The vehicle was later recovered by Police at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Meanwhile, anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Delon Wilson is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers: 226-1389, 227-2128, 911 or the nearest police station.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.