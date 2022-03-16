Walrond underscores importance of private sector during meeting with GMSA

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Minister

of Tourism, Industry & Commerce, Oneidge Walrond on Tuesday held a meeting that focused on areas of cooperation for advancing trade and promotional initiatives as the government continues to facilitate opportunities for business expansion and industry development.

Also present in the meeting were Rafeek Khan, President of GMSA; Ramsay Ali, First Vice-President; Ramesh Dookoo, Executive Member; Nizam Hassan, Executive Director and Sharon RoopchandEdwards; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce.

The areas of discussion included preparation of an Advance Reconnaissance Mission (ARM) to Barbados. The ARM will have several engagements in Barbados on opportunities and challenges which exist in the business community and how these will advance bilateral cooperation of the St. Barnabas Accord.

As an addition for the mission, the upcoming AgroFest and Guyana Trade Expo will also form part of discussions, which is slated to be held from May 26-29, 2022 in Barbados.

As the discussion continued, it was confirmed that the GMSA’s Uncapped Marketplace will return on April 30 – May 1, 2022. This activity was given the full support of Government that will enable expansion in the agriculture and agro-processing sectors of Guyana.

Minister Walrond expressed a keen interest in partnering with the GMSA and other private sector bodies. “As a government, we understand the importance of the private sector in creating a buoyant economy. Our goal is not just to create that enabling environment for companies to thrive locally, but to see Guyanese products gain wider access to regional and international markets” the Minister said.

She noted that government will continue to play a faciliatory role in ensuring better access and prominence in world markets. The GMSA remains committed in working with the Government of Guyana especially in building the business landscape for development and expansion.