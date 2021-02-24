Walrond condemns APNU+AFC Opposition’s ‘divisive rhetoric’ during budget debates

Government Minister Oneidge Walrond has condemned the “divisive rhetoric” being peddled by members of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition Opposition.

During her 2021 budget presentation today, the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce took a moment to chastise the former government members for “racialising” the budget debates.

But Minister Walrond pointed out that ‘public servants’ were dismissed because they were openly politically inclined and moreover, obstructionists.

“In the aftermath of the election of March 2020, several persons in the public sector openly indicated that they were adamantly opposed under any circumstances, to President Ali and to any PPP government. They openly said so! Some took to social media, some took to the mainstream press, some of even took to streets. Some of these Public Servants were captured on camera praying and referring to anyone outside of their “chosen political circle” as “devils”.”

She noted that many of these officials, instead of doing the honourable thing and resigning, stayed on the job and then proceeded to obstruct the government’s agenda. According to Walrond, some of these officials refused to cooperate with the new government.

“And what choice does a government, which is determined to deliver a programme for the people have – but to part ways with those who are resolutely and demonstrably opposed to the government itself regardless of its programmes, to the point that some of them demonstrate a willingness to obstruct the administration. How could such people be relied upon carry out or implement an agenda they themselves openly profess to be against?”

Minister Walrond pointed out that some of the very people who were dismissed by the PPP government, have had cause to come out and distance themselves from the opposition APNU/AFC.

This is likely a reference to former Public Works Ministry Chief Works Officer Geoffrey Vaughn, who was terminated earlier this month. He was quoted in sections of the media, urging persons not to use his termination for political mileage.