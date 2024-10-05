Wakenaam water situation will return to normalcy within a week – Croal

Following weeks of low levels, residents of Wakenaam Island are being assured that efforts are underway to resolve the issues with the water supply as quickly as possible. Housing and Water Minister, Collin D Croal, visited the island today (Saturday, October 5) to inspect the ongoing maintenance works at the Noitgedacht well station. Following the inspection, the Minister held community meetings to update residents on the situation and plans.

The well has been supplying water to over 700 households on the island for more than two years. However, in August of this year, the water level started to decline, affecting the service quality.

An old well at the same location was put into operation to help, and maintenance work on this well is expected to be completed in three days. In the meantime, residents will receive water on a rotation basis. Once the maintenance on the old well is completed, the engineers will start working on the new well to improve its performance.

The Minister also updated residents on the plans for the Water Treatment Plant for the Island. The award letter for the project has been issued, allowing contractors to submit their performance bonds and designs. Once completed, the island will receive water with little to no iron content. This project is expected to be completed in two years.

Residents have been assured that Guyana Water Inc. continues to receive the necessary support to fulfill their mandate. Additionally, the Minister provided updates on the government’s housing program and plans for road rehabilitation works on the island.

--- ---