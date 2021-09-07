Wakenaam man chops father to death

See statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police have received reports of an alleged murder on the island of Wakenaam, which occurred earlier today.

Early reports are that a father and son duo left for the backdam but the son returned, claiming of feeling unwell.

When asked the whereabouts of his father, he claimed that he left his father in the backdam. However, checks for the father so far have led to the discovery of his pants and a cell phone.

The 26-year-old son then traveled to Troolie Island where villagers further questioned him and he confessed to chopping his father several times and leaving him to die after they had an argument.

The villagers have apprehended him and are awaiting police who are en route to the said location.

This is a developing story.