Wakenaam, Leguan sea defence works to be completed before 2019- Patterson

Sea defence works which were awarded for the islands of Leguan and Wakenaam in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are on stream and will be completed before the end of this year.

This was the position shared by the Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson who told this online publication on Thursday that the project is now in the mobilization stage after which works will commence.

The three-month arrangement was awarded earlier this year and the new structure will feature a modernized design.

This was taken into account after sections of the West Coast Demerara seawall were ruptured by the Atlantic waves back in March.

It was outlined that the new construction features new materials and design which can withstand any disaster.

The Minister would have also stated some time ago that 1.2km of works were completed at Windsor Forest, Waller’s Delight and Ruimzeight.

On the West Coast, works were done to mend the broken sections of the seawall and these were carried out La Jalousie, Blankenburg, Den Amstel and Stewartville and Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

A separate project was also allocated for the restoration of sluices.