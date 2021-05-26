Wakenaam accident leaves pedestrian injured

Fifty-nine-year-old Lucille Persaud of San Souci, Wakenaam Island, Region Three is now hospitalized after she was reportedly struck down by a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that on that day in question at about 18:30h, the motorcycle bearing registration number CH 1702 driven by a 20-year-old man of Noitegdacht, Wakenaam Island was proceeding along the Sans Souci Public road when he collided with Persaud who was walking along the said road.

As a result of the collision, the Persaud and the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface.

Persaud sustained injuries to her left foot and forehead and was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where she was treated and referred to the Suddie Public Hospital to seek further medical attention.

Her condition is regarded as stable. On the other hand, the motorcyclist was arrested as police continue their investigations.