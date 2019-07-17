Waiakabra teen who went ‘missing’ since July 7 found at Essequibo Coast bar

The missing 14-year-old girl, Jessica Fidel, of Waiakabra on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway— who disappeared without a trace on July 7, 2019— was found alive at a bar at Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Reports are that Police located the teen Monday after acting on a tip off where the teen was found in the company of two women— who operate a bar at Aurora Village.

The teen, who was reunited with her family, was questioned at Timehri Police Station and released into her family’s care. She will also be interviewed by the Welfare Department of the Child Care Protection Agency.

The teen’s family is happy that she was found but believe that she was aided by a person or persons since she had never travelled anywhere on her own and had never been to Essequibo Coast.

“We are happy that she was found safe. How she got to Essequibo remains a mystery. She isn’t saying much but we believe that she was aided by someone and the Police are investigating the matter,” a relative said.

The Police will be questioning a few persons after welfare officers conclude their report.

The family expressed appreciation to the ranks of the Timehri Police Station and the policing group who exercised patience and assisted in the teen being found.

The teen was reportedly last seen with a male friend from her neighbourhood, who claimed that he only accompanied her to a neighbour’s house on the night she went missing.

A missing person’s report was lodged at the Timehri Police Station and Kuru Kururu Police Outpost the following day.

A relative of Fidel, who reached out to INews, stated that the young man was questioned and released but the neighbour had not been questioned.

The relative stated that they had received certain information as to the girl’s whereabouts and provided the information to the Police in an effort to get them to act on it.