Waddell returns; Greenidge retained as advisor; Rodrigues to UN & Persaud as Foreign Secretary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made several new appointments which will see Robert Persaud taking up the position as Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge being retained, and Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Ambassador Audrey Waddell returning.

Persaud, who previously served as a Minister of Agriculture and as a Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, will be taking up the post shortly.

Meanwhile, Carl Greenidge, who previously served as Foreign Secretary after he was forced to resign as Minister of Foreign Affairs under the previous administration – owing to his dual citizenship status – has been named adviser on borders.

Ambassador Audrey Waddell will be taking up the post as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Waddell was removed from her previous post as Director General of the Ministry by the APNU/AFC Government.

Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, also a former Foreign Affairs Minister under the previous PPP/C Government, will take up the post as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.