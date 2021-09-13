VP Jagdeo arrives in Suriname to coordinate climate change strategy

Guyana’s Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo today arrived in Suriname where he is expected to, among other things, coordinate a common strategy to deal with issues of climate change and the environment.

Upon arrival, Jagdeo was greeted by his Surinamese counterpart Vice President, Ronnie Brunswijk, and Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, David Abiamofo.

During the three-day working visit, Jagdeo is expected to engage a number of Surinamese government officials. He is accompanied by Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Last month, it was announced that Jagdeo will be leading a high-level team to Suriname ahead of the COP26 Summit which is billed for October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

During a joint press conference with his Surinamese counterpart following a State visit to Guyana, President Dr Irfaan Ali had told reporters that “both Guyana and Suriname recognise that we have a valuable asset in Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo in this field of environment” and that Jagdeo will “lead a delegation to Suriname before COP26 to look at the coordination of our strategies, and also to work with our counterparts in Suriname in coming up with a common strategy in dealing with climate change and the environment.”

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.