Vote recount results must be respected – The Elders

The Elders Group on Friday said that the will of the people expressed in the March 2 General and Regional Elections and confirmed in the recount “must be respected”.

“An electoral declaration should be made without delay,” the Group said via a twitter message.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, had expressed concerns that Guyana is still to see an election result well over a hundred days after citizens voted and at the same time expressed determination that democracy must triumph.

The results of the national recount has confirmed that the Opposition PPP/C has won the elections by over 15,000 votes.

The Elders is an international non-governmental organisation of public figures noted as elder statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates, who were brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007. They describe themselves as “independent global leaders working together for peace and human rights”.