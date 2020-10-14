Volda Lawrence slapped with more fraud charges over 2020 elections

Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court this morning where she was slapped with a number of charges in relation to electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.

Her Attorney, Nigel Hughes said she was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud.

She was released on $100,000 bail and is expected to return to court on December 9.

The charges were put before Lawrence today when she returned to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Lawrence was yesterday arrested and detained when she appeared at the CID to be questioned about the role she played in the elections.

She was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail.

The Police Force is currently probing allegations of attempts to rig the March 2 elections after receiving formal reports back in August.

Lawrence is already facing private criminal charges jointly with embattled Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, for forging electoral documents in an effort to defraud the country.

Back in March, Charles Ramson Jr, who had served as PPP/C’s Counting Agent, had filed private criminal charges against Mingo and Lawrence following the RO’s declaration of unverified results for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Lawrence was arraigned in August on this charge and placed a $100,000 bail. The matter is still pending in court.

In addition to the private criminal charge – for which he is out on self-bail – Mingo was charged by the police and arraigned last month on four counts of misconduct in public office. He is currently on $600,000 bail.

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and his Deputy Roxanne Myers have also been slapped with a number of charges brought by the State in relation to electoral fraud.

Lowenfield was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 on six charges of misconduct in public office and forgery. He is also facing three private criminal charges regarding conspiracy to commit fraud, breach of public trust, and misconduct in public office. On those charges, he was granted $450,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Myers was slapped with two charges of misconduct in public office, for which she was granted $300,000 bail.

Other electoral officials have also been charged in relation to electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.